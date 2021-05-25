The Coolidge Theatre and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation announced that the Athena Cinema in Athens, received its ninth annual grant award to showcase “Science on Screen” events, all of which will be held outdoors at The Ridges in June and July.
The Athena is tied with the California Film Institute as the two longest-running grant recipients of the Science on Screen series in the nation, according to an Ohio University press release.
The Athena Cinema at OU’s College of Fine Arts, in partnership with OHIO Museum Complex and the Athens Community Arts, Parks and Recreation Department, is hosting “Science on Screen: Under the Stars” at the ballfield at The Ridges in Athens on June 3 (rain date June 5) and June 24 (rain date June 26), with one more to be announced at a later date.
Seating will begin at 8 p.m. At 8:30 p.m., there will be a talk by the featured scientist, followed by the film screening. All events will follow OU’s COVID-19 safety protocols.
The June 3 events feature a screening of the 1989 film “Batman,” paired with a talk by Joe Johnson, assistant professor of vertebrate biology and director of the Ohio University Bat Lab. Johnson’s research focuses on bat ecology and conservation in Ohio and around the world since 2003. His talk is titled “Nature’s Superheroes: Bats, their superpowers, and their kryptonite.”
The June 24 event will feature Zach Meisel, associate professor of physics and astronomy and director of the Edwards Accelerator Laboratory at OU. His research focuses on nuclear astrophysics, studying the origin of the elements and the nuclear physics of transient astrophysical phenomena. He is currently the chair of the national user organization for the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams. The film featured with his talk will be announced in the following week.
The Science on Screen program pairs expert-led discussions of scientific topics with screenings of feature and documentary films.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.