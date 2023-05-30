Classics and Cocktails logo

Steven Spielberg’s Jaws (1975), the original summer blockbuster, will kick off the Athena Cinema’s “Summer Classics and Cocktails” series with a 9 p.m. showing June 2 at the parking garage in Uptown Athens.

If shark paranoia isn’t your thing, there’s no need to worry. For the entire month, the Athena will feature its modern classics and accompanying signature drinks on Friday nights.


Nicole Bowman-Layton, Athens News editor, contributed to this story.

