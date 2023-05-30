Steven Spielberg’s Jaws (1975), the original summer blockbuster, will kick off the Athena Cinema’s “Summer Classics and Cocktails” series with a 9 p.m. showing June 2 at the parking garage in Uptown Athens.
If shark paranoia isn’t your thing, there’s no need to worry. For the entire month, the Athena will feature its modern classics and accompanying signature drinks on Friday nights.
- June 2 — "Jaws
"
- June 9 — "Pee Wee’s Big Adventure
"
- June 16 — "Rear Window
"
- June 23 — "Moonrise Kingdom
"
- June 29 — "Dazed and Confused"
The Athena introduced the Classic and Cocktails series this past February, selling out all performances. This is the first time the series will be presented in the summer.
Since the theater is currently closed for repairs, the movies will be shown on the roof of the Athens City Parking Garage. Seating will begin at 8 p.m. and the movies will start about 9 p.m. when the sun is down.
The theater will use DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) to continue to offer themed cocktails. Audience members can pick up their DORA cup and cocktail curbside at the Athena on the way to the parking garage. The theater will also have runners so drinks and concession can be ordered and delivered to audience members on the rooftop.
West End Ciderhouse is collaborating with the Athena on the specially themed cocktails.
"Jaws" is the most commercially successful film in the bunch. In fact, for a time (before Star Wars), it was the highest-grossing film ever. It was also highly acclaimed, earning a Best Picture nod among its four Oscar nominations and putting its young director on the Hollywood map in a big way.
The genuine “classic” among the Athena’s choices, however, is undeniably "Rear Window."
The 1954 film, directed by master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock, was a big hit in its time (also nominated for four Academy Awards) and has only grown in reputation since. Many consider it to be Hitchcock’s best film.
The premise is simple and brilliant. Jeff Jeffries (played by the incomparable James Stewart) is a professional photographer, sidelined from his profession with a broken leg, and confined to his New York apartment, which overlooks a courtyard and another apartment building.
He’s visited by his girlfriend Lisa Fremont (Grace Kelly, never more alluring) and a nurse named Stella (Thelma Ritter, brilliant as always), among others. For the most part, however, Jeff is alone and horribly bored in his incapacitated state.
What to do? How about a little harmless spying on the neighbors across that courtyard? After all, he’s got sophisticated (for 1954) camera equipment that includes telephoto lenses.
Jeff quickly becomes involved with the cast of the real-life soap opera across the way, ever more so when he begins to suspect one of the neighbors, Thorwald (a pre-Perry Mason Raymond Burr) of having murdered his wife.
The claustrophobia Jeff begins to feel is used to great effect by Hitchcock, especially when it appears that Thorwald may have spotted him as a voyeur. Did the mysterious neighbor really kill his wife? And would he come after Jeff to cover up the crime?
"Rear Window" keeps the viewer guessing. It’s a thrill ride perhaps even more thrilling than a killer shark.
Nicole Bowman-Layton, Athens News editor, contributed to this story.
