To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment passing, and as a way to reflect on issues of citizenship more broadly, the Athena Cinema is screening the Women Pioneers Series this winter and spring, according to a news release.
It will feature four “profound films” that highlight women and voting rights, the release said. Admission to the series is free and features intros and/or post-screening Q&A sessions led by subject experts.
The Athena Cinema’s Women Pioneers Series kicked off Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m. with “Selma,” the 2014 film that chronicles three months in 1965 when Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. led a non-violent campaign to secure equal voting rights for black Americans in the face of violent opposition. The historic five-day-long march from Selma, Alabama, to the state’s capital building in Montgomery, 54 miles away, culminated with President Lyndon B. Johnson signing the Voting Rights Act of 1965, an epic victory for the Civil Rights Movement.
Next in the series on Feb. 25 is the 2017 documentary, “Mankiller,” with a featured talk by the film’s director, Valerie Red-Horse Mohl, after the screening. On March 24, the series will screen the 2015 British historical period drama “Suffragette,” with OU English Department’s associate professor Carey Snyder leading a discussion after the screening.
“With this series, Athens joins cities across the nation in celebrating the largest extension of voting rights in our nation’s history,” Snyder said in the release. “The films chosen provide an opportunity to reflect on the contributions of many extraordinary women to achieving this milestone, while recognizing the divisions of race and class within the movement, as well as barriers to voting rights and citizenship that persisted after the passing of the amendment.”
The series will conclude on April 14 with a screening of the 2004 American historical drama, “Iron Jawed Angels.”
The League of Women Voters of Athens County will have tables with voter registration at each screening.
The Athena Cinema plans a second installment of this series for fall 2020, according to the release.
Support for the series comes from the following Ohio University outfits: University Libraries, School of Film, Multicultural Center, Black Student Cultural Programming Board,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.