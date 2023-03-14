Arts West, located at 132 W. State Street, will be putting on a very special musical this weekend that coincides with National Disabilities Awareness Month.
The show is the Tony-Award winning musical, “Once,” that was adapted for the stage from the 2007 Oscar-winning film of the same name. There will be four presentations of the musical, one Friday and Sunday evening and two — a matinee and evening performance — on Saturday.
Set in Dublin, Ireland, “Once” tells the bittersweet story of a street musician named Guy who is considering abandoning music altogether-until he meets a young refugee, Girl, who inspires him not to give up on his dreams.
“Once” is being presented in recognition of National Disabilities Awareness Month with a special emphasis on the deaf community by including two sign language interpreters who will not only translate, but interact with the performers on stage.
Dayton Willison is directing this production. He expressed, “I’ve always wanted to do a show that involves shadow interpreters, And a show like this has never been done in the area.”
Willison noted that helming this production came with a unique set of challenges. He specified that, “One of the biggest challenges was making sure the sight lines remain open because the shadow interpreters are onstage all the time all during the show.”
He explained that, unlike other shows that have their sign language interpreters off to the side, in this production they will move around just like the actors. “Since much of what goes on between Guy and Girl is told by what it not said between them, the shadow interpreters will be there to make sure any deaf people in the audience can follow every aspect of the show.”
Also, since this show doesn’t require a band, Willison had to find actors who were also skilled musicians.
In order to keep this production of “Once” sensory-friendly, Willison needed to consult with people who were deaf or have hearing loss for the purpose of making sure every sign the interpreters were communicating was correct.
He explained, “I found it extremely helpful to have people who were deaf watch us while we were rehearsing to get their feedback. We wanted to make sure our interpreters were acting out the correct signs.”
“Once” is being presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), who authorized and supplied all the performance materials needed to realize this production.
Performances are schedules for the following dates:
* Friday, March 17 at 8 p.m.
* Saturday, March 18, a sensory-friendly show will begin at 2 p.m., followed by another performance at 8 p.m.
* Sunday, March 19 at 8 p.m.
Doors will open for the 8 p.m. shows at 7:30 p.m. and at 1:30 for the 2 p.m. show.
The sensory-friendly show on March 18 is designed to foster a more welcoming and comfortable arts experience for anyone who may struggle with traditional theatre experiences. Accommodations will also be made for anyone with a sensory-processing disorder, autism, or an intellectual and developmental disability.
Willison reiterated that one of his primary goals with this production is to make sure that no audience member living with a disability of any kind would feel left out.
Arts West is a part of the City of Athens’ Arts, Parks and Recreation Department. Their mission is to make facilities, resources, and opportunities available to art organizations, individual artists, and community residents.
For more information on Arts West’s upcoming productions of the musical, “Once”’ call 740-592-4915.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.