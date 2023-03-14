Arts West Play

Lauren Key (Girl) and Dan Cagle (Guy) are shadowed by interpreter Ty Shahan as they perform in the Arts West production of “Once, the Musical,” opening Friday.

 ANews Photo by John Halley

Arts West, located at 132 W. State Street, will be putting on a very special musical this weekend that coincides with National Disabilities Awareness Month.

The show is the Tony-Award winning musical, “Once,” that was adapted for the stage from the 2007 Oscar-winning film of the same name. There will be four presentations of the musical, one Friday and Sunday evening and two — a matinee and evening performance — on Saturday.


