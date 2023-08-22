Few bands in the southeast Ohio area encompass the raw heavy sound that Arachnid does. This heavy metal band from Athens has been on the rise since its formation three years ago.
With the recent release of their new EP, “Web of Lies” (available on all major platforms), they hope to grow their following and establish themselves as one of Athens’ best and most unique bands.
Guitarist and singer Jack Misuraca, along with brother and guitarist Eli Misuraca, bassist Mason Martin and drummer Jacob Schuler, are the band’s core four members. They came together and developed as a band through Stuart’s Opera House’s after-school music program.
“That was how we got our start,” Martin said. “It was where we came together to practice and where we recorded our EP that just dropped.”
Jack Misuraca stated that “Web of Lies” is four tracks and the band’s first non-single.
“We originally planned to do an album, but some of the songs still needed work,” he said. “We wanted to get something out there so we picked the best four songs worked on them exclusively and got an EP out so the people can listen to us.”
Arachnid plans to get that album out in the next year.
Arachnid has gained a significant local following, playing gigs at local venues, such as the Union, Smiling Skull and Casa Nueva, and larger shows such as Nelsonville Music Festival. The band’s next big gig will be at this year’s Skate Jam on Sept. 23.
“The hope is to do an East Coast tour,” Eli Misuraca said. “We just finished up doing our tour bus.”
Arachnid hopes to reach as far as Florida and Texas and establish themselves in several states and music scenes nationwide.
“We all come from musical backgrounds,” Eli said. “I started playing piano when I was 8 or 10.”
“I’ve been playing guitar since I was eight years old,” Jack said. “I’ve played basically every day until my fingers hurt and even bled. ... I haven’t wanted to do anything else since I started playing.”
Mason stated that he has been playing bass and guitar for about six years but took it more seriously when he met fellow band member Jack in high school.
“I learned guitar in middle school,” drummer Schuller said. “One day, I got an electric drum set and have now been playing for the last three years.”
Eli said that the band members have done a bit of everything.
“We’ve switched instruments around eight or nine times until we found something that works, and this works,” Jack said.
Arachnids’ new EP “Web Of Lies” is available on all major music services. They will perform on Sept. 23 at Skate Jam 2023 at Athens Skate Park, behind the community center, 701 E. State St., Athens. They can be followed on Instagram at @arachnid_band.
