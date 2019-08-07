Athens-based Ohio music and art collective Aquabear Legion will be celebrating 15 years with the release of two compilations.
“Aquabear Legion Volume 7” is a compilation on vinyl featuring new Ohio music from around the state, and “Mother of Presidents” is an archival compilation on cassette featuring classic Ohio bands.
“Aquabear Legion Volume 7”will be released as a 12-inch vinyl record with art from Athens’ own Chris Biester and music from Actual Form, Ampline, Buffalo Killers, Counterfeit Madison, DANA, Hiram-Maxim, Lung, Smizmar and Van Dale. This will be a run of 300 records, 50 of which will be some sort of super special vinyl color.
“Mother of Presidents” is an Aquabear Legion Archival release on cassette and is a compilation featuring legendary Ohio acts from all around the state, covering the years from 1974 to 2004. Music from 84 Nash, Appalachian Death Ride (with the aforementioned Chris Biester), Geraldine, Grafton, Great Plains, Jenny Mae, Log, Mike Elliott, Mirrors, Orchestraville, Ron House, Swearing at Motorists, Thee Shams and more still to be announced.
Since 2004, Aquabear has worked with more than 300 bands and dozens of visual artists and filmmakers. And in that time produced 13 releases including compilations of Ohio music both physical and for free on aquabearlegion.com. For more information on these releases and to pre-order a copy through Indiegogo visit aquabearlegion.com or igg.me/at/aquabearlegion.
The pre-order campaign features both releases along with new Aquabear T-shirts and hoodies, prints, previous releases and more. These will be the 14th and 15th releases from Aquabear Legion since 2004.
