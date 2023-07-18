When choosing between dancing with DJ Barticus at ABBA night or listening to Any Colour’s tribute to the music of Pink Floyd on Friday, I choose Any Colour.
While a light show may not win over any dancing queens, enjoying the performance of musicians who have honed their craft should definitely put Any Colour on anyone’s radar.
This was my first time visiting the Union’s upstairs. Located at 18 W. Union St., Friday’s concert a standing-room only crowd, with overflow to the back patio.
The set at the Union featured hits from throughout Pink Floyd’s catalog, including “The Wall,” “Money” and “Run Like Hell.”
The audience, which included those who probably bought the original Pink Floyd albums and those who grew up listening to their parents’ favorite songs, loudly applauded every song performed by the Athens-based group, founded in 1990. While I couldn’t see any dancing, there was a lot of head nodding, and singing along with the lyrics.
The laser show was added bonus, like putting an extra whipped cream on the best sundae ever. During “Money,” the Union was lit in neon green. Other songs featured a variety of colors and moving lights. Every once in a while, an audience member would put their hand up, blocking the light almost as a curiosity, seeing if they could feel the lights or if it would do anything to them.
Band members Nick Dzuban, Joe Etgen and John Patrick Corliss share vocal duties. Each voice is perfect for the songs they sing. Their attention to detail in duplicating Pink Floyd’s vibe and music makes it worth watching.
While the Union was loud, the bartenders did a great job in listening to the customers and keeping everyone happy.
There is a reason the West Union Street bar is an institution of Athens’ music scene. Any Colour’s concert was a master class on what makes our spot of Appalachia special.
If you can’t make it to the Union, Any Colour will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium.
The performance will feature the entirety of Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” album, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.