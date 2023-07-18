Any Colour light show

Any Colour, a Pink Floyd tribute band, performs Friday at the Union, in Athens.

 Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton

When choosing between dancing with DJ Barticus at ABBA night or listening to Any Colour’s tribute to the music of Pink Floyd on Friday, I choose Any Colour.

While a light show may not win over any dancing queens, enjoying the performance of musicians who have honed their craft should definitely put Any Colour on anyone’s radar.


  

