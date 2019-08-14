The annual Athens Community Arts & Music Festival promises a variety of attractions at various venues in uptown Athens this Saturday.
Each year the festival features visual and performing arts of all kinds, with a news release promising “one of the most diverse, high-caliber music lineups offered all year.
The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the main uptown block of West Union Street, between South Court and South Congress streets, the same location as last year’s outdoor music portion of the ACAMF.
In addition to a “stellar musical lineup,” the release said, the festival will showcase local art vendors and arts organizations, locally crafted Jackie O’s beer and local Kiser’s BBQ
This year’s festival will host an outdoor exhibit of work by the artists of the Youth Art Program of the Athens Photographic Project, as well as, performances by the Ohio Valley Summer Theater, Factory Street Dance Studio, and Ugata, African Drumming and Dance. In addition, artists of the Athens Art Guild, Passion Works Studio and Hocking College Art Program will be selling their art on the street.
In addition, various arts nonprofits will be offering arts-based activities to festival goers. For example, Arts West and the Athens Community Music School will have musical instruments to try out, the Athens Art Guild will have art projects to make, and Rural Action, partnered with the Athens Makerspace, will offer up some repurposing fun.
To coincide with the street fair, the Athena Cinema will be screening “The Triplets of Belleville”at 3 p.m.and at8 p.m., and Tantrum Theater will present two performances on the Ohio University campus. They are “Beyond Words” in Kantner Hall’s Elizabeth Evans Baker Theater and “Blackbone: 25 Years of Affrilachian Poets”in the RTV Building’s Forum Theater.
Once the West Union Street main stage has closed, the festival will feature “more great music on three fundraising performance stages at various local music venues throughout the city,” the release said.
The Athens Community Arts & Music Festival is presented by the Athens Municipal Arts Commission and the city of Athens and is sponsored by Hocking College, Stuart’s Opera House, Jackie O’s, Stewart-MacDonald, Athens Art Guild, Fusion Noodle, Hangover Easy and the Union Street Market, according to the release.
IN OTHER NEWS, an exhibition of photos taken by 15 Athens County youth will be on display in uptown Athens during the Music and Arts festival (this Saturday, Aug. 17).
The Athens Photo Project’s “As I Am – Photos by Athens Youth” exhibition will be on display Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the exterior wall of the alley between Jack Neal Floral and Buffalo Wild Wings in uptown Athens (off West Union Street), according to a release issued Tuesday.
An artist reception will be held for the exhibit from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
“The Athens Photo Project (APP) proudly presents artwork created during summer 2019 by 15 emerging youth artists from Athens County, Ohio,” the release reads.
