Watching the daytime drama, Days of our Lives, was a family tradition that was first passed on to me around age 5.
Therefore, when I heard the soap was leaving NBC for a streaming service, I felt compelled to write a column that expressed what this show has meant to me over the years. My first thought was to reach out to some local nursing homes to see how the shows move would affect residents who might have trouble streaming the soap.
When I didn’t get any responses, I decided to reach out to my long-time Facebook friend, actress, Maree Cheatham, who had been one of DOOL’s original cast members. Fortunately, Cheatham was more than happy to answer my questions, and share her thoughts on how DOOL’s move will be beneficial to fans.
After calling NBC home for 57 years, the Emmy-Award winning daytime drama, Days of our Lives, will officially relocate to the streaming platform, Peacock, on September 12 — a decision that has divided the soap’s fanbase.
While the move has some fans — including some from around this area — fuming others are breathing a sigh of relief that — at least for the moment — the sand in their favorite soap’s trademark hourglass is still flowing. However, one DOOL alumni’s outlook on this historic change is extremely optimistic....
Set in the fictional midwestern town of Salem, the series premiered on November, 8, 1965, and centered around the humble Horton family headed by dedicated Dr. Tom Horton played by Macdonald Carey and his devoted wife, Alice, portrayed by Frances Reid — both of whom stayed with these iconic roles until their respective deaths in 1994 and 2007.
As faithful viewers will remember, the majority of the drama on the series was fueled by Tom and Alice’s five very different children. There was lovelorn, Tommy, material girl Addie, self-doubt filled Mickey, hot-tempered Bill, and modest biochemist, Marie.
Sadly, the only remaining original member of Salem’s first family is actress Maree Cheatham, who played Marie from the show’s premier episode until 1973. However, Cheatham did occasionally return to the series several times throughout 1994-2010 for momentous events like the wedding of her character’s niece, Hope, in 1996.
Before DOOL took its final bow at NBC, Cheatham took this opportunity to share some of her memories of what it was like working on the show, how it influenced her career, as well as her feelings about DOOL’s upcoming next chapter.
Cheatham recalled how, “When the show first aired, people were introduced to a family with likable characters, who had the usual sort of problems that people could identify with.” She added, “As the audience began to get more involved with the family, curiosity took hold. But Mac and Frannie were probably the hook.”
She elaborated that, “I think the audience wanted to know how such nice people could raise a family with so many problems. It made the audience’s families seem normal!”
During the early days of the series, Cheatham saw herself as “the mouse in the corner,” who was totally in awe of Carey and Reid’s professionalism. She described how, “It was my first big job and I knew right away that Frances Reid and Macdonald Carey were people to watch and learn from.”
As for Marie’s story lines, Cheatham soon found herself playing a virtual heartbreak magnet who endured one tear-stained peril after another. For example, Marie got dumped the night before her wedding, rebounded by marrying her ex-fiancee’s father, suffered a miscarriage, and fell into a state of depression so deep that she began having hallucinations and started questioning her faith in God.
But, what was Cheatham’s favorite storyline?
Well, it involved a handsome newcomer to Salem named Dr. Mark Brooks who Marie soon fell in love with. However, Mark turned out to be...Marie’s MIA brother, Tommy, who mysteriously never returned home from the Korean War!
Cheatham stated, “Well, you can’t beat falling in love with your brother whom you did not recognize because he’s has plastic surgery. He doesn’t remember being your brother because he’s had amnesia since the war.”
As a result, a mortified Marie left town to become a medical missionary in Africa.
DOOL also gave Cheatham her share of jaw-dropping “DA DA DA DAAA! “moments in which her character was involved in an unanticipated plot twist — like the time when Marie returned to Salem from Africa....
Cheatham recalled, “The scene where she comes home was supposed to be at night in the rain.” To set the mood, the Horton’s living room was dimly lit. Meanwhile, a prop man was on a ladder using a hose to sprinkle her with water. Then, suddenly the front door opens and...surprise...Marie has become... a nun?
“Now you really can’t beat that!” Cheatham declared.
As the show grew in popularity, more and more fan mail started to come Cheatham’s way. She remembered how, “We were such a new show, the fan mail didn’t start until later in the run. I was so green in the business I didn’t know how to use it.”
Back then, Cheatham used to answer her own mail and had pictures printed to send to any fans who request autographed photographs. Once she realized that the television studios were counting how much fan mail each show got, she began taking it more seriously and hired someone to help her respond to her growing legions of fans.
In regard to DOOL fans, Cheatham never lost sight of the fact that, “the fans were always the reason the show was on the air and has lasted this long!”
After leaving DOOL, Cheatham joined the cast of Search for Tomorrow where she played glamorous schemer, Stephanie Wyatt, from 1975-1984 Other daytime dramas she appeared on include General Hospital, its spinoff Port Charles, as well as the supernatural soap, Passions.
On television, she guest starred on shows like Hawaii Five-O, Cagney & Lacey, Knots Landing, The Nanny, Young Sheldon, and most recently played the busybody neighbor, Pearl, on Tyler Perry’s series, The Have and the Have Nots.
Cheatham’s film credits include the classic Tim Burton comic fantasy, Beeltejuice (1988), and Diane Keaton’s second feature film, Hanging Up (2000). Though on screen, she’s probably best known for her performance in the Adam Sandler/Drew Barrymore romantic comedy, The Wedding Singer (1998) in which she played a sweet first-class passenger on a plane who asks rocker Billy Idol, “What’s the mile high club?”
According to www.IMDB.com, Cheatham currently has 97 acting credits under her belt. Though, despite her successes in television and film, she has always found the time to return to DOOL for special occasions — such as when her acting role models, Carey and Reid, passed on.
Cheatham reflected on how “soaps are the only venue I know where you get to go to your favorite actor’s funeral twice. I went to Mac and Frannie’s funerals and then got to play going to their funerals on air.”
She noted how, “It’s freaky, but in a way it was comforting. At Tom’s farewell shows I found myself back in the familiar Horton living room with familiar friends playing family roles. It was very comforting.”
In the 1980’s, soap operas were at the height of their popularity. At the time, ABC, CBS and NBC broadcast an average of 4-5 daytime dramas every Monday through Friday. But, by the dawn of the new millennium, their star had begun to dim-all of which caused long-running shows like As the World Turns, Guiding Light, All My Children and One Life to Live, to get the metaphorical ax.
So, what exactly brought about the decline of this once thriving art form/industry? Cheatham believes the demise of soaps has everything to do with the internet. She explained how today, “ We get the news instantly. And you can’t beat what’s happening in real life...you just can’t.”
She went on to say, “The news used to be a nightly habit of recapping what the networks want you to know in a palatable form. That’s all changed. Now we get the news that horrifies us and riles us up and it’s instant. That beats a written story that is prolonged”
Local Fan Reaction to the Days Move
Locally, Jackson resident, Cathy Trainor, doesn’t feel that DOOL’s move to Peacock is a good idea. She commented that, “I am not about to do this just to watch it. It is not as good as it used to be. Bye Bye Days!”
Another local resident, Regina Gray Luce, also thinks this is a “Bad Move.” Luce said, “The only people I know who watch soaps are the elderly — and my 80-year-old grandma certainly isn’t subscribing to anything. Do they know their audience at all?”
For Vinton resident, Tasha Penwell, started watching the show back at a time “when we had less channels to choose from.” But, in later years she only watched the show when it revolved around certain characters-like Sami Brady played by Alison Sweeney. She stated “I lost interest a few years ago when for a while Sami Left and EJ (Sami’s husband) died.”
She added that “Since I began seeing promotions about Sami coming back I’ll be watching again.”
Reality TV Takes Over
Cheatham also discussed how audiences tastes has shifted toward more reality-based programming in recent years. She mentioned how, “The soaps used to carry the news programming financially. We were cheap to produce. Now the news is the hottest programming. No wonder audiences gravitate to the real thing?”
How does Cheatham feel about DOOL leaving NBC for Peacock?
She stated, “TV usage has changed. I don’t even have cable now. We watch everything streaming. This is the natural evolution of media. But, it’s uncertain change for a lot of folks.”
On the positive side, Cheatham maintains that this move will allow audiences to enjoy the show whenever they like, and even give them the opportunity to indulge in some DOOL binge watching.
On the negative side, people who live in rural communities, those without smart phones or televisions, and especially elderly fans of the show who live in nursing homes- or who have dexterity issues- might have to say goodbye to their favorite soap.
On the Athens News Facebook page, Debbie Pierson Carroll shared. “We tried everything to get it so my 84-year-old mom can watch. But, I don’t know if she’ll remember how. I know the ladies in the nursing home love to watch it — and now won’t be able.”
In response, Cheatham replied, “Well now, that’s the difficulty. If you are deprived of streaming and you can’t see the show at all, then that’s terrible.”
Cheatham’s heart especially goes out to those senior DOOL fans who have remained devoted to her throughout her career. She stated, “I am so grateful for my fans who have followed me from show to show throughout my career. The reason I have a career is due to their support. There are many people and shows clamoring for their attention and I am so humbled by my fans support.”
Would Cheatham ever consider a return to Salem? She replied, “Return? Sure...but you’ll notice most shows only have one token older woman in the cast.”
Though, regardless if Cheatham is ever invited back to revisit Salem again, she remains confident that DOOL’s loyal audience will follow them to their new home at Peacock.
Another factor in this moves favor is the success of Peacock’s DOOL spin-off series entitled, Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem that debuted on September 6, 2021. In its sophomore year, the show earned Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series as well as for its directing, writing and casting teams, and according to www.rottentomatoes.co., it a hit with 78% of audience members.
Episodes of Days of our Lives started streaming Monday and will be posted on Peacock at 6 a.m. Eastern Time and 3 a.m. Pacific Time.
