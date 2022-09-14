Watching the daytime drama, Days of our Lives, was a family tradition that was first passed on to me around age 5.

Therefore, when I heard the soap was leaving NBC for a streaming service, I felt compelled to write a column that expressed what this show has meant to me over the years. My first thought was to reach out to some local nursing homes to see how the shows move would affect residents who might have trouble streaming the soap.

