A state senator. A federal judge. Successful businesspeople and entrepreneurs. Teachers.
Some may be surprised that graduates of Ohio University’s MFA Acting program currently serve in these positions. But Brian Evans, professor and head of MFA Performance at the university, is not among them.
“Fundamental skills as an actor will help you in any career you choose,” says Evans, who has been a member of the Ohio University faculty for 17 years, the past two as the guiding force for graduate level acting students.
“Most of our former students would say their background in acting helped get them wherever they are today.”
A native of Yellow Springs, near Dayton, Evans had success as an actor for 11 years in Los Angeles, with credits including Chappelle’s Show, Judging Amy and a “good deal” of Shakespeare and experimental theatre, before making the transition to academia.
“It was hard to leave the life of a full-time actor,” he admits, “but it was the best choice for my family and myself.”
The father of two current college students, both graduates of Athens High School, he and his family have been happily settled in Athens for many years now, and he credits the surrounding community with helping make OHIO’s MFA program something special.
“We have a strong mid-sized program in a beautiful smaller community,” he says, adding that the combination of a friendly, inclusive town and a “tight-knit” program is appealing to many potential MFA candidates.
So what does the head of a program training advanced actors look for in auditioners?
“A strong sense of self,” he answers, without hesitation. “And of course we like to work with people [with whom] we have a strong connection.
“We can focus on craft while offering them personal attention from mentors. And we’re interested in their development not only as actors, but as human beings.”
Evans accepts 10 students every three years for the three-year program, as opposed to some MFA Acting programs which bring in new students each year.
“I think that leads to deeper and more meaningful bonds” among students, he says. “And all of us [on the faculty] are very conscious of our students’ individuality,” he says. “We strive to listen as much as lead.”
Current students range in age from 20s to 40s and come from places as disparate as the Carolinas and Brazil. And while many of the program’s graduates are working as professionals in theater and film, as well as some of the occupations mentioned earlier, Evans takes pride in the life journey that each student chooses to follow.
“Students are why I love this job,” he says. “I feel like I’m doing something if I have some part in their finding their direction in life.
“Every year when they graduate, to see that sense of accomplishment and excitement for their future — that makes it all worthwhile.”
