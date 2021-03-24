Following a far from ordinary year, the ABC Players group is giving the public an opportunity to be immersed back into live theater in their performance of “Ordinary Days,” at the historic Stuart’s Opera House on March 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m.
The performances, which will be the first in-person show for ABC Players to produce in over a year, will offer both limited in-person tickets, as well as limited streaming tickets for those interested in enjoying the performance from the comfort and safety of their own home.
“I hope this production sparks the audience and community to find the gift in their problems,” director Devin Sudman said. “There is no doubt COVID came in and disrupted many important aspects of our lives, but I believe that out of this chaos we have also received the gifts of insight, love, empathy, and hope. I hope that anyone who witnesses this story told by these four outstanding actors leaves with a refreshed outlook on the world around us as we begin to leave our homes and step back into society.”
“Ordinary Days,” a sung-through musical with music and lyrics by Adam Gwon, follows the lives of four young New Yorkers as their lives intersect while in search of fulfillment, happiness, love, and cabs amid the COVID pandemic.
Debuting Off-Broadway in 2008 at the Roundabout Theatre Company’s Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, the show finds way to make these characters appreciate the small victories in life and see the beauty in an ordinary day.
According to Sudman, when deciding to produce this show, he wanted to have the show take place in real time and add a sense of relevancy to what an ordinary day looks like as these characters navigate their lives during a global pandemic.
“In the show there is a line that really touches me, ‘For beautiful to happen, the beautiful has got to be seen.’ It’s a line that makes me think how we may not be able to control much in the world currently, but what we can control is our world view and gratitude for the seemingly mundane,” Jill Iverson, who plays the character Claire, said. “I enjoy watching these characters travel through their given obstacles back to simplicity and consciousness.”
The talented cast includes: Iverson, Zoie Lanning, Samantha Pelham and Carter Rice, with appearances by Kevin Kunz.
“I can’t begin to describe the feelings I get from this magical piece of art,” Rice said. “Adam Gwon went above and beyond as he developed these amazing characters and score. I laugh and cry watching the journeys of these characters through the inspiring 90 minutes.”
The production is directed by Sudman, assistant directed by Jenn Fritchley, and stage managed by Jodi MacNeal.
Abigail Olson, an Ohio University graduate piano student, will accompany the cast on the piano.
Tickets for the in-person performances are $12 for adults and $8 for students. Tickets for the streaming performance are $10.
Advance tickets and ticket information are available at https://stuartsoperahouse.org/events/or by calling 740- 753-1924. Tickets will also be sold at the door.
Stuart’s Opera House continues to follow CDC guidelines and asks guests to comply with them by wearing a mask, staying socially distanced and refraining from attending if feeling unwell.
Seating for the in-person performances will be socially distanced.
Please email abc.players@gmail.com if you have any questions.
“Ordinary Days” is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.