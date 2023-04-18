Do you remember the Very Special Episode?
This was a phenomenon, at its peak in the 1980s, in which a typically feel-good TV sitcom decided to explore a Serious Social Issue within the confines of its fictional 22-minute world.
It made networks and advertisers nervous, although it also led to lots of praise and the occasional award for how “brave” everyone involved had been – thrusting as they had, beloved characters into the “real” world.
On “Kate and Allie,” Jane Curtin’s Allie (or Kate? Who remembers?) got stuck several miles from home in New York City and, with no money or identification, experienced what it must be like to be homeless.
On “Diff’rent Strokes,” Gary Coleman’s Arnold and a buddy fell into the throes of a potential child molester, cast rather memorably with Gordon Jump of “WKRP in Cincinnati” fame, putting a highly creepy spin on his patented bumbling idiot character.
Some shows thrived on Very Special Episodes, with “The Golden Girls” likely taking the crown for Very Important, Very Maudlin Plotlines.
The roots of the Very Special Episode grew in the early ‘70s, when middle-aged “Maude” decided to have an abortion, and her TV cousin, Edith Bunker of “All in the Family,” narrowly escaped being raped. The latter was more typical of the genre-within-a-genre, where “almost” played a primary role.
Despite the introduction of “real issues” into these characters’ lives, the viewer could generally rest assured that things would return to normal the following week. In fact, a common way to feature the Very Special Issue was to have it fall upon a minor or recently-introduced character. It would then threaten but only briefly affect the main characters.
Alcoholism? God forbid wholesome Alex P. Keaton of “Family Ties” should have a drinking problem, although Michael J. Fox, the actor who portrayed him, would later be candid about his own struggle with that Very Important Issue. Cue Uncle Ned (a very young and effective Tom Hanks) to pop in and suffer a bit, leaving everyone with a Very Important Message.
Sexual harassment? Well, I think we all know that can be solved with a good, old fashioned telling-off, Southern style, by Julia Sugarbaker of “Designing Women.”
The Very Special Episode was on my mind as I recently watched new episodes of two of my favorite current comedy series.
On “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” the early 1960s interracial romance between Joel and Mei seems to have ended with an abortion and a sad breakup. On “Ted Lasso,” the title character continues to feel the pain of long-distance parenting, while his boss Rebecca struggles with the heartbreak of infertility.
What’s changed? These aren’t Very Special Episodes. The problems – always real, sometimes controversial — are woven into the context of the story from one episode to the next, and they affect the main characters in genuine and specific ways.
I prefer the modern approach, particularly in the hands of skilled writers, directors and actors. But I know that not everyone agrees. Tell me your thoughts: Do you prefer your comedy more care-free, or does a dose of reality make stories more relatable for you?
By the way, I’ve yet to begin watching the new episodes of “Barry.” When we left off last season, he’d been arrested. Because he’s a hired assassin and a serial killer. Ah, comedy!
