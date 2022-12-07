There weren’t a lot of records in my house growing up. Until my siblings and I got old enough to start collecting our own, my parents seemed content with the radio: country (Mom) and baseball (Dad).
An exception became a family tradition. It was called “Firestone presents Your Favorite Christmas Carols, Volume 5: Julie Andrews, Andre Previn and the Firestone Orchestra and Chorus.”
As we examine that cumbersome title, please note the name Firestone within it. Twice. Yes, this holiday collection more than likely came as a premium gift with a set of new tires. And I’m not certain that the “Firestone Orchestra” actually existed, much less went on to great things.
Nevertheless, the beloved Ms. Andrews sings her merry heart out on a number of highly familiar Christmas songs (“Joy to the World,” “Deck the Halls,” even “Jingle Bells”) and some more obscure ones as well (“The Bells of Christmas,” “Angels from the Realms,” etc.). Career-wise, at the time we were listening to this record, Julie was kind of washed up in movies, not yet rescued by daring later performances and the sort of mounting good will that accompanies an aging legend. She was decidedly uncool.
So there was an air of secrecy to our holiday listening, at least my part in it. I, who tried desperately but never achieved cool status, considered it more than a little embarrassing that I was both comforted and moved by this record. Particularly the third song on Side B: “Sunny Bank (I Saw Three Ships).” How are you gonna tell your friends, who want to drag you out to see “Raiders of the Lost Ark” for the fifth time, that you’d rather stay home and hear the middle-aged British lady declare, “Oh, he did whistle and she did sing”?
In later years, I became something of a holiday curmudgeon. Hopefully not a joy-kill for others, but not into it myself. No Christmas CDs in my collection. When I lived alone, I never put up seasonal decorations. My sister used to annually mail me a box of Kleenex with a holiday design so I’d have something to indicate what was happening out there in the world. You know: Merriment.
Alas, the month of December has always been a challenging one for me. As it does for millions of others, seasonal depression often strikes me. It’s cold outside and windshields need to be scraped. No amount of Mariah Carey can compensate for that. Don’t force merriment on me. Please.
This year, my two siblings and I will all be together for Christmas for the first time in … wow, I don’t know how many years. And it will be special in part because Margie found “Firestone presents Your Favorite Christmas Carols, Volume 5: Julie Andrews, Andre Previn and the Firestone Orchestra and Chorus” on eBay. She and I will undoubtedly listen. Don may even join in, if he’s not blasting Led Zeppelin in another room.
I’m hoping the magic of Julie Andrews, through the benevolent musical generosity of Firestone, will bring me some genuine peace and contentment. And if that doesn’t do the trick, maybe the good fortune of our all being alive, healthy and together will.
To all who celebrate any holiday this time of year – as well as those who don’t – I wish you joy, music and a good set of reliable tires.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.