OXFORD — The Juneteenth holiday, commemorates the date enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas learned of their emancipation, more than two years after the proclamation was issued. The holiday has long been celebrated by African Americans.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday. Miami University and most government entities will observe Juneteenth on Monday, June 19.


