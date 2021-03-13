Integrate Athens, a division of the ACBDD, is in the process of developing transition resources for students and school districts. They are doing this through a new series termed EPIC, Educational Path to Independence and Community. These tools are focused on helping students and their families prepare for the many life changes that occur as teens grow into adults and begin to gain independence.
The first resource came in 2019 and is the EPIC Passport, a brief guide to exploring the community. In 2020, the EPIC Workbook was released and is a series of activities that helps students, teachers, and support teams work through the process of gaining independence, planning for the future, as well as connecting to the community.
The team is on their third resource that will be known as EPIC Elementary. This is a tool that will be shared with elementary schools and will provide approximately 20 activities for students from Preschool through sixth grade. The activities will be age-appropriate ways to introduce students to growing in their independence and learning about their community.
These tools are created for students with developmental disabilities in mind, but are created as a universal tool that all students can benefit from. There are many challenges faced within a family of a child that is diagnosed with a developmental or intellectual disabilities. The focus is often on therapies, adapted academics, and numerous other components that support the child and their family as the student enters school. The development of a child’s sense of community and natural desire to gain more independence as they mature starts at a very early age. Preschool classes and classroom settings foster those concepts as children are introduced to interacting with other students and explore careers through play and conversation. The classroom is often a child’s first micro-community where they learn their role as a member and how to be part of a group or team. EPIC Elementary will enhance and promote those concepts in a way that helps students gain interests, explore new skills, and begin to imagine what their life can be as they learn and grow.
The EPIC Series is meant to help students prepare to take a lead in planning their future. The activities provided are intended to help educators keep students on a path to transitioning into contributing members within their community. Helping students recognize their strengths and abilities gives them confidence to continue to grow and try new things.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.