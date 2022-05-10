Nine contestants competed in the Wild Turkey Festival's queen's pageant for 2022. 

Lakin Williams was crowned as queen with Ella Clancy being first attendant and Bailee Williams as second attendant. Scholarships will be awarded to the newly crowned royals.

Other contestants were Kaseylin Cartee, Ella Graham, Chloe Haybron, Jordan Huston, Macilyn Montgomery and Kassandra Peoples.  

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments