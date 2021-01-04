Connie L. Cheadle, 61, of Ashville, Ohio passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at OhioHealth Berger ER, Circleville.
She was born on Jan. 5, 1959 in Columbus to the late Ralph and Betty (Heffen) Fields.
Connie worked at Baymont Inn and Suites, Columbus/Richenbacker for about 10 years. She was a NASCAR fan of Kevin Harvick and enjoyed playing cards and the lottery. One of her biggest joys was cooking for her family.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, P.J. Bainter; a brother, Alan Fields; and Baby Cheadle.
Survived by her husband of 42 years, Donnie W. Cheadle; sons, Alan Bainter (Tangela Jeffries), Matthew (Ginny) Cheadle and Andy Cheadle; stepsons, Donnie and Billy Cheadle; special lifelong friend, Tina Guizar; grandchildren, Jason, Chandler, Brianna, Missy, Dustin, Bradley, Jamie, Britnay, Jayla, and Brantley; numerous great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Anita Fields; nephew, Rusty Fields; and niece, Cheryl Fields.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5 with funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103 with Terry Southers officiating.
Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.
