I’m of the opinion that feeding deer in an urban setting is not good for deer or people. Let’s discuss making it illegal to intentionally feed them corn or other grains within city limits, which just encourages even more deer to make their way into town.
It was interesting to see all the recent debate around whether or not bow hunting deer within city limits should be legal (even though the deer that sparked the debate was shot illegally, out of season). I think that’s a conversation worth having. There are potential safety issues with shooting bows or crossbows in an urban setting, that I think should at least get more specific regulation. Such as, what’s the minimum amount of land or clearance from your neighbor or public space to take a shot? Some people have 5 acres in city limits, some people have 1/8 or less. Huge difference in potential safety hazards there.
But on the flip side of that debate, I think we can all agree, we don’t need to actually encourage deer to come into our urban setting. Deer aren’t pets. They are wild animals that can carry parasites and communicable diseases that are easily spread at group feeding areas. Covid-19 is alive and well in the deer population, and can be spread back and forth between deer and people. That’s just one example. Feeding also encourages deer to think humans are safe, at least in certain settings, which clearly not all are.
The deer that come in on their own and eat our flowers and yards, I am resigned to let pass. But as a city, can we please draw the line at actively feeding them?
