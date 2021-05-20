BEXLEY — Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the President’s List, Provost’s List, and Dean’s List.
Capital University is pleased to announce its Dean’s List honorees for spring 2021 semester.
In order to be named to the Dean’s List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.69.
The following students have been named on Dean’s List:
• Zach Anderson, Elijah Danilecs, Summer Hamad, Tyler Miracle, Ty Plumb, Ryan Rice, Jason Schmitz, Thomas Smith and Akira Walls, of Canal Winchester;
• Caroline Cramblit, Robert Cumberlander, Andrew Dillman and Emilee Shinoskie, of Groveport;
• Garrott Kennedy, of Ashville;
• Kayce Martin, of Orient; and
• Eric Nungester, of Commercial Point.
Capital University announced its Provost’s List honorees for the spring 2021 semester. To be named to the Provost’s List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.849.
Those students include:
• Julie Chabot, of Commercial Point;
• Hillary Counts, Chris Haile, Alex Mobley, Leigh Ann Osborne, El-Hadji Sarr, Allie Saulnier, Nate Vance and Steven Vance, of Canal Winchester;
• Morgan McKnight, of Orient;
• Lu Sime, of Lockbourne;
• Aiyana Sly, of Groveport; and
• Kassi Wolfe, of Circleville.
Capital University announced its President’s List honorees for the spring 2021 semester. The President’s List indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the President’s List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.
Those local students include:
• Hannah Arnold, of Ashville;
• Mackenzie Blue, Abby Hardin, Crystal Miner, Kayleigh Noecker, Amanda Stevens and Liz Stonerock, of Circleville;
• Leah Brisendine, Thomas Bruning, Jia Campbell, Daniel Hiser, Elyse Hopkins, Austin Keyse, Mahum Mallick, Rose Rabadi, Jake Reher, Kyrsten Robinson, Michael Stoffel, Alyssa Watson and Jared Wright, of Canal Winchester;
• Delaney Chester, of Stoutsville;
• Amelia Dillman, Hailey Perdue and Matthew Tyler, of Groveport;
• Christina Fox, of Williamsport;
• Carla Hedges, of Mount Sterling;
• Trinity Langbein, of South Bloomfield;
• Macy Mills, Abby Moore and Julia Patterson, of Orient;
• Randy Nungester, of Commercial Point; and
• Emily Osborne, of Laurelville.
Located in the Columbus, Ohio, neighborhood of Bexley, Capital University is a private, four-year undergraduate institution and graduate school. Capital prepares students for meaningful lives and purposeful careers through a relevant liberal arts core curriculum and deep professional programs.
Influenced by its Lutheran heritage, Capital places great emphasis on the free and open exchange of ideas, seeking out diverse perspectives, active participation in society, leadership and service. With a focus on rigor and experiential learning, the university capitalizes on its size, location and heritage to develop the whole person, both inside and outside the classroom.
