Get your groove on Saturday as you enjoy Boogie on the Bricks on Court Street in Athens.
The free community music and arts festival begins at noon.
Activities include live music, a bounce house, artisan vendors, food trucks, community organizations, and DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) beverages from Tony’s Tavern Athens, Ohio, Cats Eye Saloon, Casa Nueva Restaurant & Cantina, The C.I., The Pigskin, The Over Hang, Lucky’s Sports Tavern and The Crystal.
While the music schedule has not been announced, the performers are The Devil Doves, East of Hedon, Dark Horse, Blue Collar Queer, Bailey Reis with Jarrod Goggans, Ted Harris Quartet and Ready Aim Flowers.
