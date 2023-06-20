Moving to the Music

This couple was far away from either Boogie on the Bricks music stage in 2019, but when they heard the sound of feel good music they burst out in dance. The 2023 event will be held on Saturday on Court Street in Athens.

 File photo by John Halley

Get your groove on Saturday as you enjoy Boogie on the Bricks on Court Street in Athens.

The free community music and arts festival begins at noon.

  

