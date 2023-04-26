In our longstanding efforts to reveal and exalt all that’s best in Athens County, The Athens NEWS brings you the results of the 34th annual Best of Athens Readers’ Choice Awards.
Voting was done all online and in two rounds. The nomination round took place February 15 — March 3.
We then took the top five choices for each category from the nominations and included them in the voting round.
The voting round was held March 22 through the end of the day April 7.
For the 34th straight year, our readers nominated and chose the Best of Athens, and now, we publish the results.
The top listing denotes winner.
BEST OF ATHENS 2023
WINNERS LIST
SERVICES
Medical Provider (person)
Dr. Sergio Ulloa
Dr. Jason Allen
Medical Hospital/Clinic
Holzer Clinic Athens
OhioHealth Urgent Care Athens
Real Estate Agent
Sandi Radcliff
John Wharton
Pharmacy
Shrivers Pharmacy & Wellness Center
Holzer Family Pharmacy Athens
Dentist/Orthodontist
Athens Dental Depot
Dr. Elizabeth Welsh
Optometrist
Shane Foster
Athens Eye Care
Veterinary Clinic
Kroner Animal Care
Allen Pet Clinic
Tattoo Artist
Eric Pierce,
Decorative Injections
Charlie Vieregge,
Charlie V Tattoo
Salon — Overall
The Loft Hair & Spa Salon
Bliss Hair and Nail Studio
Nail Salon
Sky Nails Salon & Spa
The Loft Hair & Spa Salon
Hair Stylist
Beverly Dixon
Hillary Cook
Massage Therapist
Rita Chapman
Iris Butcher
Financial Institution
OUCU Financial
Atomic Credit Union
Local Insurance Office
Mathews Insurance
State Farm Insurance
Heating and Cooling Business
Airclaws
Dean Heating and Cooling
Local Plumbing Business
True Blu Plumbing Athens
Danny Keirns Plumbing Repair
Local Auto Repair Shop
Alvis Auto Repair
Muffler Man
Student Housing Provider
Bobcat Rentals
Cornwell Properties
SHOPPING
Place to Find Unique/Hard-to-Find Items
White’s Mill
Athens Ace Hardware
Customer Service
Friendly Paws Pet Supplies & Grooming
Athens Ace Hardware
Place to Donate Used Items
UpCycle Ohio Thrift Store
Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Florist
Hyacinth Bean Florist
Kroger
Local Carry Out
Little General
Stop-N-Cop Drive Thru
FOOD AND DRINK
Place to Order Carryout
Albany Cafe
Dynasty Restaurant
Lunch Spot
Larry’s Dawg House
Bagel Street Deli
Outdoor Eating/Drinking Venue
Eclipse Company Store
Little Fish Brewing Company
Pizza
Avalanche Pizza
Pizza Stop
Breakfast
Gigi’s Country Kitchen
Union Street Diner
Chicken Wings
Miller’s Chicken
Shade on State
Asian Restaurant
Dynasty Restaurant
China Panda
Mexican Restaurant
Gran Ranchero
LuLu’s el Camino
Other Ethnic Restaurant
Cirò Italian Kitchen & Bar
Restaurant Salaam
Food Truck
A-Town Pies & Fries
Burrito Buggy
Place to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Larry’s Dawg House
Fluff Bakery
Hamburger
The Pub Bar & Grill
Larry’s Dawg House
Sandwich
Bagel Street Deli
Brenen’s Coffee Café
Uniquely Athens Restaurant
Casa Nueva
O’Betty’s Red Hot
Coffee House
Spices of Life — Gourmet Coffee
Donkey Coffee
Hot Dog
Larry’s Dawg House
O’Betty’s Red Hot
Budget Dining
Larry’s Dawg House
Union Street Diner
MISCELLANEOUS
Local Charitable Cause
Friends of the Shelter Dogs
Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund
Best Civic/Service Organization
Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund
League of Women Voters
Restaurant Outside the
City of Athens
Eclipse Company Store
The Albany Cafe
Bar Outside the City of Athens
Eclipse Company Store
Doug’s Vault
NIGHTLIFE
Happy Hour
Tony’s Tavern
Little Fish Brewing Company
Bar for People Over 30
West End CiderHouse
Athens Uncorked
Local Band/Performer
Earwig
The Come On Come Ons
Best Place for Cocktails
West End CiderHouse
Athens Uncorked
Best Place to Try New Beers
Eclipse Company Store
Little Fish Brewing Company
Best Brewery
Jackie O’s Taproom & Production Brewery
Little Fish Brewing Company
Best Winery
Shade Winery
Pleasant Hill Vineyards
Best Open Stage
Eclipse Company Store
Smiling Skull Saloon
