When Athens resident Berry Dilley found herself struggling to find help to care for several relatives, she took it upon herself to make sure she, and others like her, had the help they needed.
Berry recently received the Athena Award from the Athens City Commission on Disabilities in recognition of her advocacy work and volunteerism.
At the heart of that work is the spirit of her sister, Clarissa Campbell.
Reflecting on the award, Berry remembered how Clarissa sat on a disabilities commission in Minneapolis after a friend asked her to speak to city officials about curb cuts.
“It was a long time ago, and Clarissa was telling me about it,” Berry recalled during an interview at her Athens home. “She said she got up there and she says, ‘Well, I’m a blind person and I don’t like curb cuts because I don’t know when I’m going into the street. … But other people need them.’ So she spoke for baby carriages and all the other things that we use that need curb cuts. ….
“When she was here, it felt to me like it was Clarissa’s spirit pushing all of this.”
Clarissa first battled cancer at 13 years old. Later in life, she became a speech pathologist and social worker. She also became an advocate for those with disabilities.
In 1997, she and their mother were living in Maryland when Clarissa was diagnosed with cancer again. Berry drove from Athens to Baltimore to oversee her care.
“I hadn’t had that kind of intimate connection with my sister very much over the years,” she said. “And all of a sudden, here I am trying to take care of her.”
A year later, Clarissa’s cancer grew back. This time, Berry was in the middle of having her own surgery. So in 1999, Clarissa and their mother moved to Athens.
Also around this time, Berry’s husband, James “Jim” Dilley, a professor at Ohio University in the department to physics and astronomy, was diagnosed with dementia.
“It was a busy household,” Berry said. “The problem was I didn’t know what to do. I had no idea how do you manage so many disabilities, so many people with problems. I was just one person and I didn’t have anybody else to help.”
While dealing with her family, Berry would take her mother to one doctor on one day, drive her sister to Columbus every other month for MRIs and take her husband to appointments with neurologists.
“It was really overwhelming. And I began to realize, I’m not the only one in this situation,” Berry said. “And I didn’t know where to go to find out stuff. So I went to the mayor’s office.”
Then Mayor Ric Abel let Dilley and other use the office to get information from various agencies. They looked at various options, but often found that there was no money for certain solutions.
Around this time, Berry heard about Centers for Independent Living, one-stop shops for people who have disabilities.
“They’re all over the county. It’s not very well funded, but it’s a federal program,” she said.
While there are centers in major cities, there were none in the rural areas of southeastern and northwestern Ohio.
“The rural people need it most, because they’re all spread out and they don’t know what services are around,” she said.
Marietta eventually got a center, but it closed a few years ago. Around that time, Athens residents committed to creating a disabilities commission, Berry said.
“I didn’t even know what a disability commission could do for a city,” she said. “I mean, I was thinking we needed more help for people who are struggling on a personal basis, but that’s not what the city does. The city does curb cuts and stuff. … But it does stuff. And it, at least, could be a place for the city to get information for the people who need the services and can begin to make structural kinds of changes.”
It look two years to get the disabilities commission bylaws written before the group could actually start meeting.
After helping form the group, Berry waited to join. It was 2004, and her sister’s cancer came back. This time it was terminal. Their mother was in her mid-90s was 94.
“Jim was gradually moving into his dementia,” she recalled.
Berry recalled one of the immediate impacts of the disabilities commission. A blind man brought up how he had trouble getting into a local bank because the doors were not easy to open.
“The disability commission told them and they had it fixed within a two or three days,” Berry said.
Another activity that stood out was when residents who used wheelchairs could not easily get to the ATCO building on Stimson Avenue, due to issues with the sidewalk. A group of people in wheelchairs met with the commission to discuss what was needed, she recalled.
As for the work to get a Center for Independent Living in Southeast Ohio, Athens residents were talking with the center in Lancaster about expanding its services. Then the COVID pandemic happened and those plans were put on hold, Berry said.
Berry no longer serves on the commission, but still supports its efforts and that of other organizations, such at the Mount Zion Baptist Church Preservation Society.
At the age of 89, she is advocating for herself as a former caregiver who may need care in the near future. She noted that most government programs aimed at helping “seasoned” residents are geared to those who live at or below the poverty level.
“It’s a state, national problem,” she said. “… I’m not poor. I’m not wealthy. I could hire people to (care for me), but if I’m not functioning, I can’t do that.”
Many people choose not to marry or are widowed and never had children. Now, they have no one to take care of them, Berry said.
“It’s sort of like, when I needed help with my family,” she said. “I’m becoming more aware of this problem, because my nose is getting rubbed into it. .. So I’m trying to figure out how to make people aware of the need and begin to think of how to solve it.”
One solution may be having geriatric case managers within Southeastern Ohio. They are social workers who work with older citizens.
One issue Berry said she sees is the folks who are caught in between income brackets — not poor enough to qualify for Medicare or low-income assistance but do not have enough income to be able to pay for their own care indefinitely.
Berry said she has no plans to stop being an advocate.
“My mom died at 101,” Dilley said. “I’m a feisty old person. I feel like I want to have a life where I’m engaged. I want to make a difference for myself. I want to keep learning and growing and studying.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.