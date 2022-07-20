LOGAN — As a participant in the Bigfoot Festival Joy S. MillerUpton will entertain enthusiasts with a reading about the fabled creature from her book, “Journeys: Finding Joy on Horseback.”
The presentation will be on Saturday, August 6, 1 p.m., at Homegrown on Main, 65 W. Main St. in Logan.
MillerUpton’s book uses six horseback journeys she took in southeastern Ohio as a framework for her memoir. Camping in forests and fields gave her ample opportunity to “discover” Bigfoot. Many of her horseback travels were through prime Bigfoot-sighting areas, such as Hocking, Athens, Vinton, Perry and Morgan counties. Two of her rides traced Underground Railroad routes in Gallia, Lawrence, Washington and Monroe counties.
But it was actually as the chief photographer, John Halley, with The Athens Messenger that she got to know the hairy creature intimately. For MillerUpton’s book is about more than horseback rides—it is also about her life as a journalist and the fascinating array of assignments she covered. One of which was the mystery of many Bigfoot sightings in Vinton County in 1980.
While she was covering the Bigfoot stories for the newspaper, MillerUpton got to know several local people who presented evidence to her of their claims to have experienced Bigfoot. They even talked her into spending two hair-raising nights in the woods with them in an effort to photograph the elusive creature.
The presentation will include a reading from her book about her coverage of the 1980 Bigfoot sightings as well as a story written for United Press International about the events. MillerUpton will engage in conversation with attendees, who will be encouraged to ask questions about her experiences.
Over a period of more than five decades MillerUpton’s career has included freelance writing, photography, newspaper journalism and marketing. Besides The Athens Messenger, she has had hundreds of articles and photos published, including for The Saturday Evening Post, Horse & Rider, The Columbus Dispatch, Associated Press, United Press International, The Advocate (Newark, Ohio), and The Logan Daily News, as well as in many marketing venues.
Signed copies of MillerUpton’s book will be available for $16 plus tax. Her book is also available through Amazon. She can be reached at joy.millerupton37@gmail.com. Her website is joymillerupton.com and her blog is at joymillerupton.blogspot.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.