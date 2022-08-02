The Athens Municipal Arts Commission (AMAC) announces that it is seeking submissions for the 2023-2024 Athens Poet Laureate position.
AMAC encourages project submissions from candidates that embrace poetry and explore its place in the community. The poet laureate is an advocate for the arts and fosters a love of poetry and literature among the diversity of all residents.
The City of Athens has allocated $2,000 per year for the position of poet laureate.
Selections will be made by the Selection Committee, composed of Athens Municipal Arts Commission ad-hoc committee members.
Commencement of Contract: The position of Poet Laureate will be contracted through the City of Athens. The start date will be January 1, 2023 and the end date will be December 31, 2024.
Information can be found under “Current Calls for Entry”.
SUBMISSION DEADLINE: All submissions must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, October 7.
The Athens Municipal Arts Commission is a city council appointed commission of the City of Athens. Its mission is to make recommendations to the mayor, city council, and the community in order to enhance the existing cultural resources of the area; to encourage new opportunities for the creation, performance, and exhibition of all the arts; and to promote policies and activities that preserve the beauty, history, and culture of the region.
