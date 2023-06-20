Athens County Public Libraries logo

After a recent Letter to the Editor from Richard Wolfe insisting that the county’s library system is promoting the “gay agenda”, the Athens News reached out to Athens County Public Libraries Director Nick Tepe for answers.

Considering that June is Pride Month, it seems a no-brainer that the library system would display LGBTQ+ literature the same as it does with other topics such as Black History Month in February or America’s founding around the Fourth of July.

  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments