Ohio Rep. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, and LeeAnn Johnson, wife of U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Marietta, kept things mainly local or regional when speaking at the Athens County Republican Party’s Fall Dinner Thursday evening in Athens, despite the national Republican Party’s continuing turmoil over President Trump’s actions in Syria and the continued impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives
Edwards mingled with party members when he arrived at the American Legion Hall in Athens for the dinner, then gave a brief speech to a crowd of more than 50 dinner attendees reviewing his accomplishments as majority whip in the Ohio House.
The representative touted state Republicans’ efforts this past summer to cut income taxes in the state budget and remove the bottom two tax brackets for people living in poverty.
Edwards also praised his party’s work to increase state funding to improve the lives of Ohio children whose family members are addicted to opioids. “It’s important that we’re not just focused on the addict, but the family of the addict,” he said.
Edwards’ speech was hurried as he had to rush to travel to Meigs County to attend a dinner for Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, said Pete Couladis, chairman of the Athens County Republican Party. The representative already had spoken at two other dinners earlier that evening.
“The one promise I can make is that every single thing that I do comes back to fighting for this district,” Edwards said.
Though touted as the keynote speaker for the evening, LeeAnn Johnson, who leads Ohio’s Women for Trump, spoke briefly at the dinner about how hard President Trump is working for women. The Republican Party has been struggling to maintain the support of suburban white women across the nation.
She said her husband couldn’t attend because Congress just returned to Washington, D.C., earlier this week following a short recess. Ms. Johnson praised Edwards and encouraged the attendees to help the Republican Party maintain a supermajority in the Ohio General Assembly and ensure that Trump wins re-election in 2020.
Rep. Johnson represents part of eastern Athens County in his 15thDistrict, which stretches north and south from there in a strip along the Ohio River.
Despite regularly positioning himself as a loyal ally of Trump and harsh critic of the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, Rep. Johnson voted with a majority of his own party and all Democrats in the U.S. House Wednesday to rebuke the president for his withdrawal of U.S. troops from northern Syria.
Ms. Johnson declined to comment on her husband’s vote at the Thursday evening dinner.
On Friday, John Haseley, who chairs the Athens County Democratic Party, said he wasn't surprised that Johnson, as head of the Ohio Women for Trump, gave a very brief keynote. "There's not much positive for her to say," Haseley said. "Donald Trump hasn't delivered on anything he promised our region. In fact, his policies hurt Appalachia and the very workers he promised to help. And he appears to be violating our laws and our Constitution in plain view, and making catastrophic decisions that are getting our allies killed. Not good speech material."
Rep. Johnson took to Facebook on Wednesday to explain why he denounced Trump’s Syria action.
“Although I remain a strong supporter of the president, I do not agree with this decision to pull out a small number of forces from Syria along the Turkish border, endangering the Kurds and leaving an open question as to what will happen to thousands of captured ISIS fighters being held there,” he wrote.
The local GOP’s Fall Dinner took place on a tumultuous day for the Trump administration after acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters Thursday that the White House withheld nearly $400 million in aid from Ukraine this past summer partly to pressure the nation to investigate Trump’s political rivals, according to The New York Times. Meanwhile, Trump continued to receive bitter criticism from Democrats, some Republicans, and respected military figuresfor his handling of the U.S. disengagement in Syria.
At the dinner event, both Edwards and LeeAnn Johnson praised the Ohio University College Republicans, who had nearly 20 members in attendance and helped serve food. The campus group says it has the top call center in the state, having made nearly 300,000 phone calls in 2018 to encourage residents to vote for Republican candidates.
Kailey Gentner, president of the College Republicans, talked about how hard her group works to elect Republican candidates in the state.
“(Praise) always makes me happy because it just shows that our hard work is paying off and really appreciated in the community,” she said.
