Athens City Council this week passed an ordinance to amend city housing law to prevent landlords from discriminating against potential renters on the basis of income, including those with vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The ordinance, introduced by Democratic Councilmember Arian Smedley in April and read for the third time during City Council’s June 7 meeting, makes the offense and other housing discrimination violations against protected classes a minor misdemeanor associated with a $150 fine.
The measure defines source of income as money earned through wages, social security, supplemental security income, child support, spousal support and public assistance, according to the ordinance. Also included are federal, state and local assistance payments or subsidies, including rent vouchers.
Landlords denying Section 8 vouchers isn't uncommon in Athens. Prokos, one of the city’s largest providers of rental housing, opted in 2020 to no longer accept HUD vouchers, leaving dozens of Athens County families unable to pay rent with federal subsidies, according to The Athens Messenger.
The issue has been brought to the forefront in Athens by activists like Damon Krane, an Independent running at-large for City Council who’s affiliated with advocacy group United Athens County Tenants, who say the city is long overdue in enacting these protections for renters.
At City Council’s June 7 meeting, Krane read a letter on behalf of the United Athens County Tenants (which has advocated for the passing of a ban on source of income discrimination) and eight additional organizations, imploring City Council to pass the ordinance.
“Without this ordinance, Athens tenants could be refused housing solely because they receive government assistance to pay their rent,” he read.
The letter pointed out that many families who have been impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for public housing assistance, but without an ordinance that bans source of income discrimination, landlords can be deny them housing.
“It’s up to Athens City Council to close the gap by ensuring secure and safe housing for all,” Krane read.
Additionally, Southeastern Ohio Legal Services attorneys Peggy Lee and Lucy Schwallie in the past have called on local landlords to accept housing vouchers.
In Ohio, major cities such as Akron, Columbus and Toldeo — as well as suburbs in Cleveland — have passed legislation to ban source of income discrimination.
