The City of Athens recently announced the performers for its annual Third Thursdays Summer Concert Series, which begins May 18.
These concerts are free to the public, and will feature local bands and food vendors.
The concerts and lineups include:
May 19: 6-7 p.m. Joseph Crabtree, 7-8 p.m. Megan Bee
June 15: 6-7 p.m. Ready Aim Flowers, 7-8 p.m. Chris Michael and the Andrews
July 20: 6-7 p.m. Boys of the Hock, 7-8 p.m. Paula and the rescue Dogs
Aug. 17: 6-7 p.m. Caitlin Kraus, 7-8 p.m. Take 2
Each concert will be held behind the Athens Community Center, at 701 E. State St..
This series is being presented by the Athens Arts, Parks and Recreation Department.
Attendees are advised to bring a blanket or chair.
For information, contact Nicole Albers at nalbers@ci.athens.oh.us or call 740-592-3325.
