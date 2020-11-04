By Dan Eickholt
Four years and one day ago began the waking nightmare of the Trump presidency that, if I personally am to have a reasonable chance of maintaining any semblance of sanity and sobriety for the next four years, must end tomorrow.
It is not because he is a former reality TV star, or that he has cheated on all of his wives, or that he is racist and xenophobic that cause me the most unease regarding Donald Trump in his role as president. It is instead that the person who can unilaterally and peremptorily launch the world into nuclear warfare is a profoundly unwell individual from a mental health standpoint.
He is incapable of empathy, because that would require him to care for another of our species besides himself. His untreated pathology leaves him no choice when it comes to him acting like a big, fat, schoolyard bully with nothing but anger, lies and aggression to guide him through life.
So now, one day before Nov. 3, 2020, as our nation is buffeted by raging wildfires, back-to-back hurricanes, racial strife, and a virus spreading virtually unchecked with deadly results, we also are confronted with storefronts being boarded up and the fence around the White House being reinforced in preparation for the election results and the anticipated ensuing pandemonium beginning tomorrow.
Thankfully the sun is shining brightly this afternoon upon the forest of Hocking County visible outside my windows, and is projected to continue to do so the rest of the week. I welcome every little bit of help I receive in these coming days as I continue in my ever more challenging practice of the fine art of not going insane.
The presidential election is like the Superbowl or the World Series of political competition, except occurring only once every four years, and lasting well over a year. Following politics and sports can be a highly entertaining and engaging way to spend one’s time, but while sporting outcomes obviously have no impact on the advancement of societal goals, political election results do.
When Trump was in the hospital for a couple of days the world seemed suddenly quiet. Nancy Pelosi and Steven Mnunchin actually made a lot of progress in negotiating a much-needed second stimulus package. Then the steroids kicked in and the doctors let Mr. Big Angry Mouth return to the White House, and the stimulus deal disappeared in a puff of angst and the vitriol began spewing in greater volumes than ever from our leader’s unmasked visage.
This has been a trying and stressful presidential election campaign for me, a confessed politics junkie and I am sure for many if not most of those of you who may still be reading this, if Sydney sees fit to print it (she did!). The stakes are high. Our planet’s environment, our standing among the democracies of the world, our nation’s fiscal and physical health, the constitution, and less importantly my own well-being are all on the line.
These are nerve-wracking considerations that can have far-reaching implications upon sensitive minds like my own, one that has ample time to cogitate upon the state of the universe in my retirement.
Although I have been trying not to compulsively view the poling aggregator sites like RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight, I by no means avoid them completely, and am thus well aware that Biden is favored to unseat Trump. I also know that the crucial swing states are close and getting closer.
I also have not forgotten that the polls were wrong last time. Polls aside, by election night we should know the actual vote count from Florida, Georgia and Arizona, which will have told us much. Biden could still win without any of them, but if one or two break his way, then Trump will be reaching for another Big Mac or a juicy thigh of KFC from his inner sanctum of the White House on election eve as he tries to comfort himself from the reality that will be hard even for him to deny.
If it comes down to a long, tortuous vote count in Pennsylvania followed by a packed Supreme Court decision, then may the gods have mercy on our nation.
I hate to postulate on how Trump will behave in his last months in office if Biden wins overwhelmingly, let alone if the outcome is not clear.
I was talking some politics with my friend Turbo Tom from Montana yesterday on the telephonic device, and mentioned that I needed to be sure that I have plentiful supply of gin on hand for Tuesday night. He advised me to have enough for at least a couple of days. It is a nice thing to have such friends.
So this being now Wednesday morning, I wish our country well. I hope the streets are calm, the sun is shining, and that no matter the eventual outcome of this polarizing election, all of our various tribes can somehow gather around the fire, put our differences aside, and smoke the pipe of peace together.
Editor’s note: Dan Eickholt is a former editor, general manager, and part owner of The Athens News. He lives in Hocking County.
