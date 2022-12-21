It’s the most wonderful time of the year!
The Joy of Toys event was held at the Athens Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 with over 470 in attendance. With support from local businesses, fellow community members and help from volunteers from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, which organized the event, they were able to assist 245 families and provide gifts to over 430 children.
The Joy of Toys program has successfully been helping children in the local community year after year and organizers have done it again for the year 2022, a release from the sheriff’s office stated.
At their annual event, each family was provided a meal to enjoy together, and each family is given an abundance of toys for their children at Christmastime.
With the assistance from the Athens County Schools and School Resource Officers, organizers were able to reach out to more families in need of help with Christmas.
“More than ever before the children and their families benefit from this program. This is only made possible with the support and donations from members of our community,” said Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith.
The release is noted that the sheriff’s office had partnered with Walmart to make this a successful day in bringing joy to these families. With the help from General Manager Keith Adams and his team of associates, they were able to provide ample room for the parents/guardians to shop while the children enjoyed a meal and refreshments along with some fun activities and best of all, a visit with Santa Claus.
“I’m excited to be a part of this wonderful tradition and partnership with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office/D.A.R.E ‘Joy of Toys’ program for the past 7 years and honored to host the event at Walmart these past 2 years. I am proud to be part of our Athens Community and humbled in how we take care of those in need. I do greatly appreciate Sheriff Smith for allowing us to share in this wonderful community tradition,” said Adams.
Smith also expressed his gratitude to Walmart & Associates, Dollar General, Menards, Edward Jones, the Athens County Commissioner’s Office, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office S.A.L.T., Lambda Xi Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Incorporated, and many anonymous donors who contributed to this cause, too.
Smith would also like to give a special thanks to Deputy Jayson White and Victim Advocate Crystal Allen for their hard work and long hours spent making this event a success.
