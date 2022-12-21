Toy drive

The Joy of Toys event was held at the Athens Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 with over 470 in attendance.

 Photo Submitted by Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith’s Office

The Joy of Toys event was held at the Athens Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 with over 470 in attendance. With support from local businesses, fellow community members and help from volunteers from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, which organized the event, they were able to assist 245 families and provide gifts to over 430 children.

