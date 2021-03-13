“I have watched Athens become more accessible over the years and I can think of several sidewalk improvement projects completed throughout the City. Some public parks have been made a lot more accessible as well as some of their buildings. The City has greatly increased the number of accessible parking spots uptown for which there was a huge need.” – Noah Trembly, Vice Chair, Athens City Commission on Disabilities and CEO, Noah Trembly Enterprises
The Athens City Commission on Disabilities is a committee of City government whose commitment is to provide a means for the concerns of people with disabilities to be heard; to advocate for public policy change; to provide expertise to the community on disabilities; and to tell the community about the strengths and limitations of people with disabilities, as well as how the community can help them improve their quality of life, thereby ensuring equality of opportunity and full participation in community life for everyone.
The Commission, a liaison between the community and City government, is a community connection and a testament to the dedication of the City to make Athens a more accessible and inclusive place in which to live. The Commission is comprised of citizens appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by City Council, who meet once a month (the third Wednesday at 5 p.m. via Zoom) to discuss local resources, issues, and solutions impacting City residents who live with disabilities. In addition to the Commission itself, there are several committees that meet monthly to focus the group’s efforts on furthering its mission.
Trembly adds, “I just started my 7th year as an official Commission member and we have greatly evolved over the years. I joined the Commission because I’m a huge advocate in general and I love Athens. I’m very proud of our current membership roster and the amazing work that our committees are doing as well as the Commission as a whole. I’m also honored to be on the executive committee with really amazing people; we work well together. I moved to Athens in 2007 because it’s a very inclusive town but I believe it can be even better. The Commission is making it better!”
There are four committees and the Commission encourages public participation. The Accessibility Committee works with City officials to ensure that all public spaces in the City can accommodate residents and visitors with disabilities safely and effectively. Through “Walk and Rolls,” this Committee assesses the accessibility of streets, curb cuts, sidewalks, buildings, and entry ways, and programmatic access within City facilities. The Advocacy Committee focuses on local, state, and national issues facing people with disabilities, organizing city residents into civic action to make their voices heard. The Communications Committee works to tell the story of the Commission through local media and community collaboration. The Education and Outreach Committee brings the work of the Commission to a wide array of Athens residents by planning community events, documenting the Commission’s history, and speaking at local engagements. An annual highlight, the Education and Outreach Committee organizes the Athena Award, the only award presented by the City, which recognizes outstanding service to people with disabilities.
The Commission represents and serves the community and all who wish to work with us and contribute are welcome. For more information on the Commission’s work, how to attend meetings, or how to get involved, please email disabilitiescommission@athens.ci.oh.us.
“The Commission continues growing and developing partnerships. particularly in becoming more diverse and inclusive, to address the needs of people with disabilities,” says Commission member Dr. Carolyn Bailey Lewis. “Although we conduct ongoing assessments and reviews of problematic areas and issues, we can’t do it all alone. We welcome Athens community members and groups to get involved by contacting us with concerns and we welcome input during the Commission’s monthly meetings or with participation on one of the Commission’s committees.”
The Commission educates the public on issues through media, meetings, and printed material; advocates for services that impact persons with disabilities; and connects disability and accessibility concerns to City offices or agencies. Connect with us! (Facebook: Athens City Commission on Disabilities; www.ci.athens.oh.us/99/Commission-on-Disabilities)
