AMESVILLE — The Village of Amesville is preparing for the 2023 Alonzo Weed Festival to be held on Aug. 19.
This festival celebrates the hobo who became mayor of Amesvillle in 1903.
This year, the festival is featuring a Klunker Car Show. In other words “If Alonzo was alive today, what would he drive?” All entries must have four wheels and be driven in and out. On-site registration costs $10 and begins at 2 p.m. The event is sponsored by Late Night Auto, in Amesville. Awards presented at 4:30 p.m.. All participants will be entered into a drawing for a free oil change sponsored by Late Night Auto.
The festival starts at 2 p.m. There will be food trucks, Athens Art Guild vendors, children games, live music, beer garden and adult games.
For details and a full line-up of bands and activities, visit the website amesvilleohio.org.
