Late Night Auto team members, Croy and Brian, pose with a cut out of Alonzo Weed, a 4-foot tall man who was elected mayor of Amesville in 1903. While Alonzo Weed was small in stature these two men are huge in both talent and Amesville spirit.

AMESVILLE — The Village of Amesville is preparing for the 2023 Alonzo Weed Festival to be held on Aug. 19.

  

