Throughout the pandemic, the ACBDD has proudly supported those we serve, their families, and their staff with Personal Protective Equipment (or PPE). What started out as collecting handmade masks from local makers evolved into bulk orders of hard-to-find items like N95 masks, gowns, faces shields, gloves and pulse oximeters.
These items, secured through our local community, Athens County EMA, the local health department and by partnering with neighboring County Boards of DD, were quickly distributed to our provider network and secured for the ACBDD staff. We continue distributing PPE today and are grateful to provide this service to the workforce who supports those we serve.
