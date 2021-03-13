During the pandemic, people have been turning to social media because it is so important to maintain healthy connections and avoid feelings of isolation. As we increase our online interactions, we need to be aware of several ways to stay safe while enjoying virtual time with our friends and family. The Service and Support Specialists at the ACBDD are here to support individuals as they learn social media safety. Teens are especially vulnerable, but those of all ages can stay safe by following these tips:
- Be cautious when accepting friend requests from strangers. It is best to interact with friends and family who you already know and trust. Strangers can put false information on their profile so they are not always who they seem to be.
- Never share personal details like your address or financial information. If anyone asks you for personal information, it is a red flag of possible danger.
- Your body belongs only to you. Good friends would never ask you to do something that makes you feel uncomfortable like sending pictures of your body. Pictures sent in private messages have the potential to be shared with others without your knowledge or control.
- You are worth more than your number of likes and followers. You are valued and loved for who you are as a person. If your validation and self-esteem are tied to your social media, then consider taking a break to focus on what’s really important.
- Talk to a trusted person if you are being bullied online. You can block anyone who makes you feel unsafe and you can set an example of being kind and considerate in your posts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.