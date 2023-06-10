Southern Ohio Copperheads

All Southeast Ohio Copperheads games start at 7:05 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All home games are played at Ohio University's Bob Wren Stadium.

  • June 6: vs. Great Lake Mariners
  • June 7: at Hamilton Joes
  • June 8: vs. Licking County Settlers
  • June 9: at Cincinnati Steam, 5:05 p.m.
  • June 11: at Richmond Jazz, 5:05 p.m.
  • June 12: vs. Xenia Scouts
  • June 13: at Licking County Settlers, 5:05 p.m.
  • June 16: vs. Licking County Settlers
  • June 17: at Sandusky Ice Haulers
  • June 18: at Sandusky Ice Haulers
  • June 19: at Xenia Scouts
  • June 20: at Great Lakes Mariners, 6:35 p.m.
  • June 21: vs. Hamilton Joes
  • June 22: vs. Xenia Scouts, 7:05 p.m.
  • June 23: vs. Cincinnati Steam
  • June 25: at Richmond Jazz, 5:05 p.m.
  • June 26: at Richmond Jazz, 6:35 p.m.
  • June 29: at Licking County Settlers, 5:05 p.m.
  • June 30: vs. Sandusky Ice Haulers
  • July 1: vs. Sandusky Ice Haulers
  • July 2: at Licking County Settlers, 1:05 p.m. and 3:35 p.m.
  • July 3: at Xenia Scouts
  • July 4: at Great Lakes Mariners, 6:35 p.m.
  • July 5: at Hamilton Joes
  • July 7: vs. Cincinnati Steam
  • July 10: vs. Richmond Jazz
  • July 10: vs. Xenia Scouts
  • July 13: vs. Hamilton Joes
  • July 14: vs. Licking County Settlers
  • July 15: vs. Cincinnati Steam
  • July 16: at Cincinnati Steam, 5:05 p.m.
  • July 17: vs. Mariners
  • July 20: vs. Richmond Jazz
  • July 21: vs. Xenia Scouts
  • July 22: vs. Great Lakes Mariners
  • July 23: at Hamilton Joes
  • July 24: at Licking County Settlers, 5:05 p.m.

