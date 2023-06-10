All Southeast Ohio Copperheads games start at 7:05 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All home games are played at Ohio University's Bob Wren Stadium.
- June 6: vs. Great Lake Mariners
- June 7: at Hamilton Joes
- June 8: vs. Licking County Settlers
- June 9: at Cincinnati Steam, 5:05 p.m.
- June 11: at Richmond Jazz, 5:05 p.m.
- June 12: vs. Xenia Scouts
- June 13: at Licking County Settlers, 5:05 p.m.
- June 16: vs. Licking County Settlers
- June 17: at Sandusky Ice Haulers
- June 18: at Sandusky Ice Haulers
- June 19: at Xenia Scouts
- June 20: at Great Lakes Mariners, 6:35 p.m.
- June 21: vs. Hamilton Joes
- June 22: vs. Xenia Scouts, 7:05 p.m.
- June 23: vs. Cincinnati Steam
- June 25: at Richmond Jazz, 5:05 p.m.
- June 26: at Richmond Jazz, 6:35 p.m.
- June 29: at Licking County Settlers, 5:05 p.m.
- June 30: vs. Sandusky Ice Haulers
- July 1: vs. Sandusky Ice Haulers
- July 2: at Licking County Settlers, 1:05 p.m. and 3:35 p.m.
- July 3: at Xenia Scouts
- July 4: at Great Lakes Mariners, 6:35 p.m.
- July 5: at Hamilton Joes
- July 7: vs. Cincinnati Steam
- July 10: vs. Richmond Jazz
- July 10: vs. Xenia Scouts
- July 13: vs. Hamilton Joes
- July 14: vs. Licking County Settlers
- July 15: vs. Cincinnati Steam
- July 16: at Cincinnati Steam, 5:05 p.m.
- July 17: vs. Mariners
- July 20: vs. Richmond Jazz
- July 21: vs. Xenia Scouts
- July 22: vs. Great Lakes Mariners
- July 23: at Hamilton Joes
- July 24: at Licking County Settlers, 5:05 p.m.
