All figures for square footage, cost savings and appraised value come from the agenda for the October 2021 Board of Trustees meeting.
Building histories from Ohio University website.
Main Campus
The divestment of four properties in Uptown Athens could generate approximately $7.15 million in one-time revenues. The divestments would reduce the University’s footprint by a total of 132,042 square feet, reduce deferred maintenance by approximately $7.1 million, and reduce annual operating costs by approximately $453,000.
Haning Hall
This three-story building, located at 35 W. Union St., was constructed in 1906 as the Athens Post Office, according to the university’s website. The building is appraised at $820,000.
Ohio University acquired it in 1964, remodeling it in 1965 to provide office space. It has since been home to a variety of academic and administrative departments, and was the original site of the university's computer center.
Haning Hall currently houses the Office of Instructional Innovation and Center for Teaching & Learning, including the following programs: Print-Based Education, Summer Sessions, OHIO Online, and Regional Higher Education.
Lasher Hall
Lasher Hall, 43 W. Union St., was built in 1925 for the Athens Messenger, according to the university’s website. It is currently an administrative building. It is appraised at $400,000.
Ohio University purchased the building in 1972 and it became the home for the School of Journalism. After the School of Journalism moved to Scripps Hall in 1984, renovations were made to Lasher Hall, and in 1988 the School of Interpersonal Communication (since renamed the "School of Communication Studies") moved in.
Crewson House
Crewson House, 115 S. Court St., houses the offices of University Equity and Civil Rights Compliance, including the Ombudsperson. It is appraised at $304,270.
Built in 1920, Crewson House was formerly known as the Chubb House (having been the Chubb Family Home), according to the university’s website. It has been occupied by Honors Tutorial College and by a fraternity. Ohio University acquired the house in the 1980's, and after renovations renamed it the Crewson House.
31 S. Court Street, Athens
31 S. Court St. Apartments are owned and operated by Ohio University's Department of Housing and Residence Life, according to the university’s website. It is valued at $4.8 million.
The Woolworth store that occupied the site for many years closed in 1994. The building remained vacant for several years before apartments were created on the upper floors. Ohio University leased the still-vacant storefront area in 2012 and purchased the property five years later for over $8 million. The site housed the Ohio University Women’s Center until the new Baker Center opened.
Central Classroom Building
The Central Classroom Building, 67 W. Union St., houses the Preventative Maintenance Shop, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Shop, Scripps Survey Research Center, and general classrooms. It is appraised at $835,000.
The Central Classroom Building was built in 1941 and was previously known as the Industrial Technology Building.
Portions of The Ridges
The Ridges property — to be divested is valued at $20,986,640.
According to the board agenda, Ohio University is conducting a feasibility study for the site's development, in partnership with a private developer and a regional council of governments. The study would include a financial plan that incorporates all tax credits and government funding available. That study — expected to be completed early next year — focuses on buildings 2, 3 and 4; other buildings and land "designated for external development" could be added.
If the property does not sell, the university will cease maintenance and "allow the buildings to return to nature in a safe and responsible manner," according to presentation slides included in the agenda.
Portions of the Hebbardsville farm
The property consists of 444.61 acres, including tillable crop land, pastureland, forest, farm buildings and the Large Animal Comparative Biomechanics Research Facility, split over nine parcels, according to the Board agenda. It is valued at $1.78 million.
The property includes two historic barns, a residence, as well as several auxiliary buildings that were used when the property was used as a prison farm. The property is currently vacant.
The university hopes to find a "strategic partner" to rent or buy the property. If the property is to be sold, university officials would work with the Ohio Department of Administrative Services to develop a sale agreement.
Regional Campuses
Eastern Campus: Dysart Woods
Dysart Woods— a 50-acre tract of old-growth oak forest in Belmont County — is the largest known remnant of the original forest of southeastern Ohio. It was appraised at $463,460.
The Dysart Woods Laboratory is located on the 455-acre Dysart Farm. Ohio University has kept the woods intact; cutting trees is not permitted and fallen logs remain to decompose.
The site had been maintained by the tenant of the residence, but that person moved out in June 2021. The site is now without maintenance or security. Attracting a new caretaker tenant has been difficult because the residence needs $810,000 in repairs.
A potential solution is to sell part or all of the property to a non-university entity or return the property to a nature conservancy, according to the agenda. If sold to a non-university entity, deed restrictions would remain in place requiring the property to be protected as a preserve.
Incidentally, the trustees also will accept a gift of 289 acres of land east of Athens just off U.S. Rt. 50. The Baker Conservancy, located at the corner of U.S. 50 and State Route 690, is currently administered by The Athens Conservancy. The land is a gift from Anne and Elizabeth Baker, daughters of President Emeritus John C. Baker. A memo about the gift, included in the trustees' agenda, states that several academic departments would be interested in using the property for educational purposes — which would render the land untaxable, saving OU $7,663 in property taxes.
Chillicothe Campus: Black Farm Horse Park
The Black Farm Horse Park, also known as the Charles and Daisy Black Equestrian Center, is owned by Ohio University. It is valued at $560,260.
Black Farm Horse Park was conveyed to Ohio University in 2002 by Charles Black with a life estate reserved and the University took control of the property in 2015, according to the Board agenda.
Ohio University has never used the property for academic programming or for strategic purposes, according to the Board agenda.. Previously the horse park and residence were used by Ross County’s Pioneer Center for therapeutic riding, but this relationship terminated in 2020 after the Pioneer Center was not willing to cover the costs of maintaining the horse park.
Southern Campus: Ohio Horse Park
The Ohio Horse Park is part of the Ohio University Southern Campus’ equine training program, which stopped offering in-person classes in 2019 due rising costs and fewer students. The park has been unused since June 30, 2020.
It is valued at $465,830. Several entities have expressed interest in both the horse park, as well as the land to the east and west of the horse park, the agenda stated.
Southern Campus: Campus and Community Center
While the Campus and Community Center in Ironton is considered part of the Southern Campus, it is not physically located on the actual Southern campus and is neither currently used or planned to be used for academic or strategic purposes.
It was appraised at $114,810.
According to the agenda, a “quasi-governmental entity” has approached the university about buying the building to use as a day care.
Lancaster Campus: Four acres
The Lancaster City School District has contacted the university regarding the potential sale of approximately four acres of land on the Ohio University Lancaster campus that is adjacent to land owned by the school district, according to the Board agenda. It is appraised at $40,000.
The school district would use the land for a parking lot that would serve its new high school buildings on the adjacent land, the agenda states. The land is separated from the Ohio University’s campus buildings by a swale and there are no current or future academic or strategic plans for development of this land.
Lancaster Campus: Pickerington Center
Located at 12933 Stonecreek Drive NW, the Pickerington Center consists of two buildings, each approximately 15,000 square feet. The agenda states that OU is not using the property for academic purposes and “does not require such a large space in Pickerington.”
The two buildings are valued at $2.17 million.
